Washington, DC [US], September 30 (ANI): Actress and film producer Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have reportedly separated after 19 years of marriage, according to E! News.

Kidman and Urban tied the knot in 2006. They have two daughters together, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

The two have been living apart "since the beginning of summer," as per E! News.

Two months before their split was announced, Kidman had submitted an application to become a resident of Portugal.

At the time, Urban was not listed on the form. However, a source with knowledge of the situation told E! News that his absence was due to scheduling conflicts.

"Keith was unable to be in Portugal for this appointment as he is currently on tour in the U.S.," the source said, adding, "and it is mandatory for applicants to be physically present in order to apply for the visa. He is scheduled to submit his application at a later date that works with his tour schedule."

Kidman, 58, and Urban, 57, were last photographed together in June at a FIFA Club World Cup 2025 game in Nashville. That same month, Kidman celebrated the couple's 19th wedding anniversary. The actress marked the occasion with a loving photo on social media.

On June 25, the Nine Perfect Strangers star shared a black-and-white picture of herself and Urban on Instagram.

In the photo, Kidman is seen smiling and hugging her husband, while Urban holds her arm with his guitar still strapped on."Happy Anniversary Baby @KeithUrban," she wrote in the caption.

Speaking to PEOPLE in December last year, Kidman said that Urban still keeps their relationship exciting

"I like being asked out, which he still does," she said. "Seven nights ago, we went to dinner in New York. We love Japanese food, but I'm open [to everything]. I like not knowing where he's going to take me. Surprise me, baby!"

"I had such a crush on him, and he wasn't interested in me. It's true!" Kidman confessed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2017. "He didn't call me for four months," E! News reported.

However, later, the couple made it down the aisle and welcomed their two kids.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nicole will be seen in 'Practical Magic 2', also starring Sandra Bullock. It is a sequel to the 1998 film Practical Magic.

'Practical Magic 2' is set to be released in theatres on September 18, 2026. (ANI)

