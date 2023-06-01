Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 1 (ANI): After the pre-look poster, the film's creators unveiled the first look of Nikhil Siddhartha's 20th film, which is titled 'Swayambhu'. Directed by Bharat Krishnamachari and produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under Pixel Studios with Tagore Madhu presenting it, #Nikhil20 is titled majestically as 'Swayambhu'.

Swayambhu means "that is created by its own accord" or "that is self-born." Nikhil is portrayed as a fierce warrior in the first-look poster. Nikhil is pictured riding a horse while holding a weapon (a spear) in one hand and a shield in the other. He has long hair like a typical combatant. His attire and transformation are simply amazing.

The first look creates curiosity about the project that will start rolling from August, this year.

'Swayambhu' will be made on a high budget with Bhuvan and Sreekar of Pixel Studios producing it and Tagore Madhu presenting it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nikhil is a well-known face of the Telugu film industry. He started out as an assistant director for the film 'Hyderabad Nawabs' in 2006. He played minor roles in various films before being cast in 'Happy Days'.

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Nikhil 'Swayambhu' played one of the four leads in the film. His first film as a solo lead was 'Ankit, Pallavi & Friends' in 2008 and later he appeared in films like 'Yuvatha', 'Kalavar King', 'Aalasyam Amrutham', and 'Veedu Theda'. (ANI)

