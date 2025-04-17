Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 17 (ANI): BJP leader Nivedita Subramanian has condemned the Kerala government for its silence on rising cases of abuse against women in the state's film industry.

This comes after Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious filed a complaint against actor Shine Tom Chacko, alleging inappropriate behaviour and substance abuse on set.

Subramanian slammed the Kerala government for "remaining silent" on the growing cases of abuse against women.

While speaking to ANI, Subramanian said, "In Kerala, abuse of women and children is on the rise, especially in sectors like the film industry. There have been many issues, such as the casting couch, but the ruling party is actually silent on these matters and is blind to the atrocities happening to women."

Subramanian went on to say that similar complaints had been raised in the past, but the government continues to ignore them.

"We have raised this issue many times before the ruling party and the leaders of the state, but the government is actually doing nothing to address it and is facilitating such mafias," she added.

Aloshious recently filed a formal complaint against Shine Tom Chacko with the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce and the film industry's internal complaints committee.

Vincy, who is known for her roles in films like Rekha, Vikruthi, and Jana Gana Mana, revealed her discomfort in an Instagram video, sharing that the actor's behaviour, particularly on the sets of Suthravakyam, was inappropriate and unprofessional.

In the video, Vincy shared her experience and expressed that she would no longer work with individuals who misuse substances such as alcohol or drugs.

The actress clarified her position after her earlier statements at an anti-drug awareness campaign garnered mixed reactions online.

In the video, she explained that her decision to avoid working with drug users stemmed from an unpleasant experience with a co-actor.

While she did not initially name the actor, she later filed the complaint following support from the office-bearers of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists).

In the video, Vincy said, "Some days ago, at an anti-drug campaign, I made a statement that I would not work with people I know who use drugs. After that, several comments were made questioning my statement, and I felt the need to clarify why I had made it. I am doing this video to make my stand clear."

Vincy went on to describe specific incidents that made her feel uncomfortable during the shoot. She alleged that the actor, who was the lead artist in the film, misbehaved with her and a fellow colleague while under the influence of drugs.

One such incident, she said, involved the actor offering to accompany her to fix a wardrobe malfunction in front of the entire crew. Vincy found the offer inappropriate and difficult to accept.

She further shared an unsettling incident where the actor was seen using a white powder, which she suspected to be drugs, during a scene rehearsal.

"He was spitting some kind of white powder onto the table, which was very evident that he was using drugs on set," Vincy said, adding that despite her discomfort, she continued working on the film because of the actor's prominent role in it.

She also mentioned that the production team was aware of the situation, and while the director had addressed the issue, they proceeded with the shoot, as the actor was central to the movie's success.

The Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce, a significant body in the state's film industry, will now review the complaint filed by Vincy. (ANI)

