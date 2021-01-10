Washington [US], January 10 (ANI): Chloe Zhao's 'Nomadland,' has led the National Society of Film Critics awards this year and has won the top honour in four categories.

According to Variety, the film won the best picture and best cinematography, while Zhao was awarded as the best director and star Frances McDormand was named best female actor.

The 55th session of the annual voting meeting took place on Saturday (local time) with results being shared on the Twitter account of the organisation.

The voting took place as per a ballot system which required voters to select their first, second, and third choices for every category. Each position earned the film a different score.

The film which received the most cumulative points in the given category came out to be the winner in the particular category.

Delroy Lindo earned the title of best male actor for his role in Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods,' as per Variety. His portrayal of a military veteran has been bagging him critical praise throughout the year.

Maria Bakalova, took home the honour of best supporting female actor for 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.' (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)