New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Two accused have been arrested in connection with the robbery which occured inside an e-rickshaw on Tuesday.

The team of Seelampur Police Station successfully solved the robbery case around 11:50 am yesterday, wherein a 26-year-old man was robbed by co-passengers inside an e-rickshaw.

The complainant, a resident of Loni, Ghaziabad, stated that while travelling from 66-futa road to Brahmpuri, three persons threatened him with a blade and robbed his wallet containing ₹2,900 and important documents before fleeing.

Accordingly, FIR No. 93/26 under Sections 309(6)/3(5) BNS was registered, and an investigation was initiated.

Acting on technical and local inputs, police arrested two accused, who were identified as Danish, alias Dattu (28) and Sharafat, alias Chhota (30), both residents of New Seelampur.

The blade used in the offence, the robbed wallet with documents, and part of the stolen cash were recovered. One associate is still being traced. Further investigation is in progress.

Earlier on February 14, a robbery carried out by the notorious Gala Ghotu (Choking) gang surfaced from the Maujpur area of North East Delhi, with CCTV footage of the incident now going viral on social media. The attack, which occurred around 1.00 am on February 10.

The incident occurred while a young man was returning home from work. While passing through a deserted stretch of road, he was ambushed by three criminals who had been lying in wait. The viral CCTV footage captured the scene where the gang members started choking the victim from behind and then threw him to the ground.

While the victim was lying on the ground and unable to gain control, the other accomplices quickly searched him. The criminals snatched Rs 2,500 in cash and a bag from the victim's pocket before fleeing the scene. (ANI)

