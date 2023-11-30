Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 30 (PTI) Noted Malayalam actress R Subbalakshmi died at a private hospital here on Thursday night, film industry sources said.

She was 87.

Also Read | Sam Bahadur Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal’s Showy Performance Isn’t Enough to Make This Superficial Biopic Work! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Subbalakshmi, who is also a Carnatic musician and a painter, was one of the distinguished supporting actresses in Malayalam cinema, often portraying grandmotherly roles with impressive delicacy and skill.

She was widely recognised for her roles in Malayalam movies, including popular films like Kalyanaraman (2002), Pandippada (2005), and Nandanam (2002).

Also Read | Family Switch Review: Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms Body-Swap Comedy Movie Receives Mixed Response From Critics.

The late actress leaves behind a lasting legacy, not only for her on-screen presence but also as the mother of Thara Kalyan, a fellow actress in Malayalam films.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Malayalam film actor Dileep condoled her demise.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)