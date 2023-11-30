Renowned Malayalam actress R Subbalakshmi, recognized for her exceptional performances in films such as Kalyanaraman, Pandippada, and Nandanam, has passed away at the age of 87. Beyond her impactful contributions to the Malayalam cinema, Subbalakshmi was a trailblazer as the first woman composer at All India Radio in South India. Thotakura Somaraju aka Raj of Music Composer Raj-Koti Duo Dies at 68; Chiranjeevi Shares Heartfelt Tribute.

View Subbalakshmi Update Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)