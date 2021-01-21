Unnikrishnan Namboothiri will always be remembered for his jovial onscreen avatar in Malayalam movies, especially for his role in the film Kalyanaraman, in which he was seen as Dileep’s grandfather. The veteran actor of Malayalam Cinema breathed his last on January 20, 2021. He had tested positive for COVID-19 was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kannur. Later reports surfaced online citing that he recovered, but had to be rushed back as his health deteriorated. Unnikrishnan Namboothiri breathed his last in the hospital. Unnikrishnan Namboothiri, Veteran Malayalam Actor, Dies of COVID-19 at the Age of 98.

Notable actors from the south film industry have offered condolences on social media and paid their last respects to Unnikrishnan Namboothiri. Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Kamal Haasan and many others shared thoughtful posts and remembered the veteran actor. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also remembered the veteran actor and mentioned in his tweet, “He was always a fellow leftist and became closely associated with the CPI (M).”

It was in 1996 when Unnikrishnan Namboothiri had made his acting debut with the film Desadanam. Some of his notable Malayalam films include Mayamohini, Loudspeaker, Pokkiri Raja, Kaliyattam among others. He has also shared screen space with Kollywood superstars Kamal Haasan in Pammal K Sambandam, Thala Ajith in Kandukondain Kandukondain and with Rajinikanth in Chandramukhi. We express our heartfelt condolences to the family and all loved members of Unnikrishnan Namboothiri.

