Kunchacko Boban, who is also fondly called as Chackochan, is the heartthrob of Malayalam Cinema. He is known to feature in romantic films and hence even today many would love to address him as Mollywood’s chocolate hero. The handsome hunk who has turned a year older today has acted in more than 90 films and even been honoured with prestigious accolades. In 1981 he had made his debut as a child artist in the film bankrolled by his father. And then in the late 90s he had bagged his first lead role. Nayattu Movie Review: Kunchacko Boban, Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan Star in One of the Best Cop Thrillers in Recent Times, if Not the BEST! (LatestLY Exclusive).

It was ace filmmaker Fazil who had introduced Chackochan in Malayalam Cinema with the film Aniathipravu, released in 1997, and it was a huge hit. Ever since then movie buffs are been admirers of Chackochan. There are many such classic romantic films in which the actor’s role is cherished even today. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at those five romantic movies of Chackochan that audiences love even today. CONFIRMED! Kunchacko Boban Starrer Anjaam Pathiraa To Be Remade In Hindi (Read Statement).

Aniyathipraavu – Kunchacko Boban and Shalini’s pairing have been a huge hit in the Malayalam film industry. The two have done numerous films together and this was the first project of the duo and their performances were totally loved. A love tale of two young individuals who belong from different religious communities and would want to take their relationship ahead but have to deal with numerous aspects.

Nakshatratharattu – After the success of Aniyathipraavu, Chackochan and Shalini were paired again for K Shankar’s directorial. Playing the roles of Sunil and Hema, respectively, these two are seen as orphans who eventually fall in love and get married. However, things take a turn when the two go on a house hunt and but aren’t accepted as they both don’t have parents. But life changes for the couple when they decide to adopt parents.

Niram – Aby (Chackochan) and Sona (Shalini) are seen as best friends since childhood. The story revolves around the relationship of these two youngsters who are neighbours and seeing their bond many call them Siamese twins. This film once again explores friendship, love and how two families stay united in good and bad times.

Kalyanaraman – The film starred Dileep, Kunchacko Boban and Navya Nair in the lead. Chackochan and Navya are seen as cousins and best friends. Although, Chackochan had lesser screen time, his role as a charming friend was impactful. Audiences went gaga over his performance and he won hearts once again as the chocolate hero of the industry.

Swapnakoodu – The film directed by Kamal revolves around three handsome young men: Deepu (Chackochan), Kunjunju (Prithviraj Sukumaran) and Ashtamoorthy (Jayasurya). Deepu is smart and talented, however, when it comes to express his feelings, he lacks behind. Things take a turn when Kunjunju and Deepu fall in love with the same girl that is played by Meera Jasmine.

All these films in which Chackchan has been featured have been a humungous hit at the box office. Even today fans would love to watch him taking up such romantic roles. We wish Kunchacko Boban a very happy birthday and a blissful year ahead!

