Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, on Thursday, shared a motion poster of her new upcoming film 'Janhit Mein Jaari' on her social media.

The 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actor took to her Instagram account and shared the film's motion poster, which had a super catchy foot-tapping soundtrack. In the caption, she wrote, "Ek womaniya sab pe bhaari, yeh suchna hai #JanhitMeinJaari."

Producer Vinod Bhanushali and writer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa had earlier announced the film with a quirky poster. Shaandilyaa has also penned the film's script, which has been directed by debutant, Jai Bantu Singh.

Produced by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP, the movie commenced filming today in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh.

Nushrratt, who is essaying a lead role in the upcoming family entertainer, will be seen portraying a very different character. Apart from her, the film also stars Anud Dhaka, Annu Kapoor and Paritosh Tripathi in pivotal roles.

Along with Bhanushali and Shaandilyaa producing 'Janhit Mein Jaari', it will also be produced by Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Vimal Lahoti, Shradha Chandavarkar, Bunty Raghav and Rajesh Raghav. Juhi Parekh Mehta will be serving as co-producer.

Meanwhile, apart from 'Janhit Mein Jaari', Nushrratt, who was recently seen in the Netflix anthology 'Ajeeb Daastaans', has some interesting projects under her belt including 'Chhorri', 'Hurdang', 'Janhit Mein Jaari', 'Ram Setu', among others. (ANI)

