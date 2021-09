Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): After playing the role of a cop in several films such as 'Shootout at Wadala', 'Boss', and 'Ugly', actor Ronit Roy has now once again donned the khaki uniform in a project, titled 'ACP Gautam'.

'ACP Gautam' is a new Spotify Original podcast, which centres around a legendary cop who takes the listeners on a journey through his long and illustrious career. Each episode will lure you with mysterious murders, robberies, kidnapping, extortion, terror investigations and more.

Also Read | The Mother: Joseph Fiennes, Gael Garcia Bernal Join Jennifer Lopez’s Netflix Film.

Speaking about it, Ronit said, "Performing a variety of roles in front of the camera comes naturally to me. However, taking a character as interesting as ACP Gautam to a podcast was a whole new experience. To emote through the mic, to convert expressions into some kind of sound or pause and conveying a variety of emotions just through voice and intonation -- it's all been good fun! I am eager for listeners to become a part of ACP's Gautam life, just as I have."

Although the story revolves around 'ACP Gautam' (Ronit Roy), it also has other compelling characters and sinister twists that bring the show to life. (ANI)

Also Read | Sunny Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Jayasurya's Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)