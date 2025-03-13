Washington [US], March 13 (ANI): Rock band Oasis is set to release an accompanying film for their highly anticipated upcoming reunion tour, announced Sony Music.

The makers said Peaky Blinders director Steven Knight is producing the film, and Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace will direct it. The duo previously directed Meet Me in the Bathroom, a documentary on the 2000s rock scene in New York, and Shut Up and Play the Hits, a documentary film about LCD Soundsystem, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A release date hasn't been set yet. Sony Music Vision will distribute the movie. Magna Studios is producing the film, which has also produced Beastie Boys Story and Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now, according to the outlet.

Liam and Noel Gallagher haven't been on good terms for years, making Oasis' tour one of the most hotly anticipated concert tours of 2025. The band will play their first shows since breaking up in 2009 just before a concert in Paris. "This is it, this is happening," the band posted on X (formerly Twitter) last August, announcing their comeback, as per outlet.

Oasis is kicking off the tour in Wales this July before playing dates across England, Scotland and Ireland. They will start the North American leg in Toronto and play US dates at Soldier Field in Chicago, the Rose Bowl in Pasadena and Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, before two dates in Mexico City, as per the outlet.

They will wrap the tour with two more England dates before shows in South Korea, Japan, Australia, Argentina, Chile and Brazil, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

