Los Angeles [US], March 25 (ANI): Actress Olivia Colman recently got candid about pay disparity in Hollywood.

During her appearance on CNN's The Amanpour Hour, Olivia said that if she were a male actor named Oliver Colman she 'be earning a f*** of a lot more', Variety reported.

"Don't get me started on the pay disparity, but male actors get paid more because they used to say they drew in the audiences," Colman said.

"And actually, that hasn't been true for decades, but they still like to use that as a reason to not pay women as much as their male counterparts," she added.

Host Christiane Amanpour then asked Colman if she has experienced pay disparity herself, despite being an Oscar winner.

"I'm very aware that if I was Oliver Colman, I'd be earning a f**k of a lot more than I am," 'The Crown' star said in response.

"I know of one pay disparity, which is a 12,000 per cent difference. Do the maths, I know," she shared.

Last December, while promoting "The Color Purple," Taraji P. Henson broke down in tears as she expressed her frustrations with the racial wage gap in the industry.

"I'm just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do [and] getting paid a fraction of the cost," Henson said. "I'm tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over. You get tired. I hear people go, 'You work a lot.' Well, I have to. The math ain't math-ing."

Henson added, "Every time I do something and break another glass ceiling, when it's time to renegotiate I'm at the bottom again like I never did what I just did, and I'm tired. I'm tired. It wears on you. What does that mean? What is that telling me? If I can't fight for them coming up behind me then what the f**k am I doing?" (ANI)

