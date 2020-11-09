Washington [US], November 9 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Olivia Colman is all set to play the lead character in an Irish feel-good film 'Joyride,' which marks the first dramatic feature from Emmy-winning director Emer Reynolds.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film follows train-wreck Joy portrayed by Colman on an adventure.

Also Read | Laxmii First Reviews Out: Akshay Kumar’s Horror Comedy Gets Polarised Reactions From Critics.

"Once I met her, I couldn't get her out of my head," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Colman as saying of Joy.

The producer of the film Aoife O'Sullivan further revealed that while Reynolds will helm the film, it will be written by Ailbhe Keoghan.

Also Read | Sukirti Khandpal To Make A Comeback To TV With Story 9 Months Ki, A Show Based on IVF Treatment (Watch Video).

"We're thrilled to have the wonderful Olivia Colman, an artist of such incredible talent, intelligence, and depth -- not to mention comedic brilliance," Reynolds said.

"It's going to be a pleasure harnessing her rawness and her comedy and, vitally, the profound bravery that is visible in all her work," Reynolds added.

The film is set to go on the floors next year along the Wild Atlantic Way in West Ireland. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)