Washington [US], April 12 (ANI): Olivia Munn has shared her struggles with postpartum anxiety and depression, describing it as "more difficult than going through cancer."

In a recent interview, Munn revealed that she experienced intense anxiety and depression after the birth of her son Malcolm in 2021.

According to Page Six, Munn described her postpartum experience as feeling like "I fell off a cliff, and I was just falling and falling and falling and falling".

She experienced physical symptoms, including tightness in her chest and difficulty breathing, and had to hold onto her partner John Mulaney's arm to get from room to room.

According to Page Six, Munn also shared that she compared herself to other new mothers on social media, feeling like she couldn't measure up. "I would see people on social media, people I knew had babies around the same time... And I'm like, 'How are you in these Valentino shorts and this crop top just running around LA and having the energy to take all these beautiful pictures?'"

Munn believes that her inability to breastfeed may have contributed to her anxiety.

"I saw, I'm telling you, three lactation coaches. I did the vitamins, the water, the heating.... It would take me all day long to fill up just one bottle."

Munn was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2024 and underwent a double mastectomy, reconstructive surgery, and other procedures.

She and Mulaney welcomed their second child, daughter Mei, via surrogate in September 2024. (ANI)

