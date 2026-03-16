Washington DC [US], March 16 (ANI): Olivier Award winner Hiran Abeysekera will play Mowgli in a new stage adaptation of 'The Jungle Book' at London's National Theatre, reported Variety.

The script of the play is written by Anupama Chandrasekhar and is directed by Indhu Rubasingham.

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Abeysekera, who won the best actor Olivier in 2022 for 'Life of Pi,' heads an ensemble that includes Sarah Amankwah, Darcy Braimoh, Sebastian Charles, Laura Cubitt, Fred Davis, Ayesha Dharker, Romina Hytten, Tony Jayawardena, Avye Leventis, Kel Matsena and Sifiso Mazibuko, reported Variety.

Further casting is yet to be announced.

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The production features puppetry by Lume's Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, some of which was showcased at a high-profile National Theatre and High Commission of India event last week, attended by several of 'The Jungle Book' cast, including Abeysekera and Dharker, Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami and former U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, reported Variety.

Chandrasekhar's adaptation relocates the Kipling classic to the mangroves of the Sundarbans region of India, where Mowgli navigates danger and questions of identity in a teeming jungle world of wolves, birds and tigers.

"It's wonderful to be reuniting with Anupama for her new play as she reframes Kipling's beloved tale," said National Theatre director and co-chief executive Rubasingham as quoted by Variety.

"Setting it in the mangroves of the Sundarbans region of India gifts us such a rich environment to turn the Olivier theatre into a real theatrical event with extraordinary puppetry and performances at its heart," added Rubasingham as quoted by the outlet.

The creative team includes set and costume designer Rajha Shakiry, composer Fernando Velazquez, lighting designer Oliver Fenwick, sound designer Benjamin Grant, casting directors Bryony Jarvis-Taylor CDG and Martin Poile CDG, associate director John Young, associate puppetry director Scarlet Wilderink and associate set designer Ruth Hall. Caldwell also serves as movement director.

Chandrasekhar is participating in a studio program supported by the Chanel Culture Fund, which backs international artist residencies at the National Theatre Studio. The production itself is supported by the Bagri Foundation.

'The Jungle Book' will run on the National Theatre's Olivier stage from November 13, 2026, to February 6, 2027. (ANI)

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