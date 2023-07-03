Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 (ANI): Actor Akshay Kumar, on Monday, unveiled the first look poster of actor Pankaj Tripathi from the film 'OMG: 2'.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared the poster which he captioned in Hindi, "Milte hain sachchi ki raah par."

Also Read | Jawan: Trailer Of Shah Rukh Khan's Film To Release Alongside Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One in Theatres- Reports.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuOhT0htl_M/

"#OMG2 in theatres on August 11!Teaser drops soon," the caption concluded.

Also Read | Sudakshina Sarma Dies At 89, Veteran Assamese Singer Passes Away After Battling Multiple Diseases.

In the first look poster, Tripathi could be seen standing with joined hands and surrounded by Lord Shiva devotees.

'OMG:2' is all set to hit the theatres on August 11. Makers will be soon unveiling the teaser of the film.

Soon after the 'Welcome' actor shared the first look poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"half movie is already hit by man in this poster," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Eagerly waiting."

Directed by Amit Rai, 'OMG 2' is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar starrer 'OMG: Oh my God.' In the original film, Akshay had essayed the character of Lord Krishna.

Apart from Akshay and Pankaj, the movie also features Yami Gautam.

'OMG 2' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Sunny Deol's upcoming film 'Gadar 2'.

Apart from this, he also has the yet-to-be-titled Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru' which is all set to hit the theatres on September 1. The film also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

He will also be seen in the action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024 in his kitty.

Akshay will also be reuniting with Riteish Deshmukh for the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull'.

Pankaj, on the other hand, will be next seen in the upcoming comedy film 'Fukrey 3' alongside Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

Apart from that, he also has 'Main Atal Hoon', Anurag Basu's 'Metro..In Dino' and the horror comedy film 'Stree 2' in his kitty. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)