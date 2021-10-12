Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 (ANI): On the occasion of the third anniversary of his hit film 'Tumbbad', filmmaker Anand Gandhi shared that he is working on another horror film titled 'Wildebeest'.

"I put the most important years of my life making Tumbbad and it changed me - it taught me to allow my interior anxieties and cynicisms to be spoken through film, and not just limit my art to the rational optimism of my earlier work. I am now working on another horror story called Wildebeest," Gandhi said.

Also Read | NBC Won’t Telecast Golden Globes 2022 Ceremony, HFPA Confirms.

Apart from 'Tumbbad', Gandhi is also known for creating the 2013 movie 'Ship of Theseus', which he directed, wrote and produced. Earlier this year, he produced the sci-fi comedy series 'Ok Computer', which features Radhika Apte and Vijay Varma among others.

Gandhi has not revealed more details about 'Wildebeest' yet. (ANI)

Also Read | Adam Warlock: From Nova to Galactus, 5 More Cosmic Marvel Characters We Would Love to see in the MCU After Will Poulter’s Casting in Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)