Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): Baisakhi (Vaisakhi) is an important festival for the Sikh community and marks the beginning of the Sikh New Year.

It is a spring harvest festival that is majorly celebrated in the northern states of Punjab and Haryana. This festival brings positive vibes filled with warm wishes people offer each other.

From Sunny Deol to Priyanka Chopra, and Akshay Kumar, celebs took to their social media accounts to wish and greet everyone on this auspicious day.

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra never forgets to extend wishes to fans and her followers on special occasions.

Taking to Instagram stories, Priyanka wrote, "Wishing you all a very happy Baisakhi."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra dropped a warm Baisakhi wish on her Instagram stories, which wrote, "May the blessings of waheguru be with you always. Baisakhi diyaan lakh lakh wadhaiyaan saareyaan nu!"

Sunny Deol prayed for everyone's joy, prosperity and peace by greeting Baisakhi. His wish featured an animated Sardar character dancing happily along with a beautiful message, which read, "May Waheguru bless you with, peace, love and success."

Sharing a beautiful picture of herself in a suit along with a sweet Baisakhi wish for her fans.

Preity Zinta also shared her greetings for the harvest festival.

Ajay Devgan took to Instagram stories to wish his followers. He wrote, "Baisakhi di lakh lakh vadaiyaan."

Expressing gratitude for love, Akshay Kumar extended wishes on this joyous occasion.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' actor wrote, "Happy Baisakhi and thank you for all your love. May we harvest happiness, goodwill and gratitude towards all."

Look at the other posts by celebrities:

To celebrate the festival, people visit Gurudwaras, seek blessings, and participate in Nagar Kirtan. 'Kada prasad' is distributed among the devotees. (ANI)

