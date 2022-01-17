Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar has turned a year older on Monday.

Marking his birthday, his son and actor Farhan Akhtar posted a throwback picture of Javed Akhtar standing and staring at the sea.

Also Read | International Film Festival of Kerala Postponed Due to Huge Surge in Daily COVID-19 Cases.

Alongside the image, Farhan penned a sweet birthday message.

"This is how I've always known you to be .. thoughtful, restless, curious and always searching for what's beyond the obvious. Hope you realise how many you've inspired to try and live that way. Happy birthday Pa..@jaduakhtar," he captioned the post.

Also Read | Twinkle Khanna Shares the Morning Conversation She Had With Akshay Kumar on Their 21st Wedding Anniversary!.

Javed Akhtar's daughter Zoya Akhtar, too, wished him on social media. She shared an old painting of Javed Akhtar and wrote, "Forever Cowboy #happybirthdaypa #loveyou #javedakhtar."

Farhan and Zoya are Javed Akhtar's and his first wife Honey Irani's children. Honey and Javed Akhtar got separated in 1978, and in 1984 Javed Akhtar tied the knot with actor Shabana Azmi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)