Los Angeles, Feb 13 (PTI) Hollywood star Orlando Bloom is set to essay the lead role in boxing thriller "The Cut".

According to entertainment website Deadline, Bloom will play a boxer who comes out of retirement to vie for his championship title.

"Metro Manila" helmer Sean Ellis will be directing the psychological thriller. Justin Bull has adapted the screenplay from a story by Mark Lane.

James Harris and Mark Lane of Tea Shop Productions are backing the project along with Bloom and Adam Karasick of Amazing Owl.

"The Cut" will start filming sometime this year in Nevada.

Bloom recently wrapped production on Sony Pictures movie "Gran Turismo" and A24's "Wizards!".

