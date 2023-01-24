New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' has made it to official Oscars nominations. The film's song 'Naatu Naatu' has officially entered the Oscars race in the 'Best Original Song' category.

Upon the official announcement, not only did the fans rejoice, but many bigwigs of the Indian film industry also celebrated the news. Big names in the industry spoke to ANI and extended heartfelt congratulatory messages to team 'RRR' for the milestone achievement.

Here's what they had to say:

1. Director Aanand L Rai

"So inspiring it is to see an Indian film getting recognition at the international prestigious platform. It will definitely encourage young filmmakers to dream big. Thank you Rajamouli sir and the team. Take a bow."

2. Film Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh

"It's a humongous achievement and a proud moment for India that Naatu Naatu has been nominated. Winning the Golden Globes first, now Oscars nomination, the entire RRR team deserves kudos for this honour."

3. Film Trade Analyst Komal Nahta

"A huge round of applause for S.S. Rajamouli, M.M. Keeravani and the entire 'RRR' team for this feat. And fingers crossed for the awards ceremony. Want to see Keeravani do a repeat of the Golden Globes. Let India RRRoar at the Oscars!"

4. Director Anees Bazmi

"I think Naatu Naatu getting nominated for Oscars and winning the Golden Globe recently is a very proud moment for every Indian. I would like to give my heartiest congratulations to Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Ramcharan, Jr NTR and the whole RRR team for getting recognised globally through their hard work."

5. Director Vipul Amrutlal Shah

"It's a great moment for India. The team 'RRR' is bringing so much love and honour to the country. Congratulations to the entire team."

6. Director Anil Sharma

"It's a very proud moment for every Indian... I'm very happy .. congratulations to every Indian and the makers of the movie and music..."

7. Director Rumy Jafry

"A proud moment for India and for all aspiring musicians in India to dream as big and make music that lasts till eternity, Jai Hind!"

8. Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra

"Naatu Naatu Song is making every Indian proud, music is the life of the Indian film industry I am Glad everyone is startling loving our music... wishing them all the luck I hope we win."

9. Film researcher and critic Ajay Brahmatmaj

"Pichhale saal ke is lokapriy gaane ka naamaankan tak pahunchana ek badee aur ullekhaneey upalabdhi hai...(It is a huge and remarkable achievement for last year's popular song to reach the Oscars nomination...)"

10. Film Critic Mayank Shekhar

"This was pretty much expected after the Golden Globe win! Frankly, Indian fans of RRR were hoping for even more--having got greedy, with all the buzz that got generated leading up to the Oscars. A Best Picture or Best Director nomination would have been perfect! That said, it's ideal that an Indian, for the second time, has been nominated in the music category at the Oscars.

Music has forever been the mainstay and distinct feature of popular Indian cinema. It's what we have been best at--song picturisation, choreography, and weaving both into the final story--Naatu Naatu is an apt example of all three.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli deserves full credit for it too. Besides, of course, his cousin, music composer MM Keeravani, who has been belting out some amazing tunes for the big screen, for decades. This is his big moment and an equally huge one for the Indian film-music industry. Next stop: Academy Award goes to Naatu Naatu!"

11. Producer Abhishek Aggarwal

"This is a remarkable and monumental moment in Indian Cinema. I extend my congratulations to the entire team of RRR for Naatu Naatu being nominated for the best original song for the Oscars. l, along with the whole of India, will be rooting for the historic win."

12. Producer Anand Pandit

"It is a matter of great honour not just for the Indian film industry, but for every Indian across the world. It is indeed a proud moment when Indian cinema and its music are recognized at the biggest altar of cinematic brilliance - the Oscars. All the very best to Naatu Naatu and the entire team of RRR. I, along with every Indian praying for your much-deserved success." (ANI)

