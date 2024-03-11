Hollywood actor Emma Stone's starrer Poor Things won big at the Oscars 2024. Poor Things bagged the golden trophy for Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling categories at the 96th Academy Awards. The film has bagged the nominations in 11 categories at the 96th Academy Awards. The Oscars 2024 are currently underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles and are streaming live on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Oscars 2024 Best Supporting Actor Winner: Robert Downey Jr Wins Oscar for Oppenheimer at the 96th Academy Awards!.

Earlier, Emma Stone won the Best Actor award for her performance in Poor Things at the Golden Globe Awards 2024, Critics Choice Awards 2024, and BAFTA Awards 2024. In the film, Emma Stone plays Bella, a Victorian-era woman who was brought back to life with the brain of a fetus; her performance was widely praised by critics, according to The New York Times. Oscars 2024 Best Animated Film Winner: The Boy and The Heron Bags Oscar at 96th Academy Awards.

The Academy Award for Best Hair & Makeup goes to... 'Poor Things'! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/JmxLsn7YBq — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 11, 2024

Yorgos Lanthimos directed Poor Things, a 2023 scientific fantasy black comedy film written by Tony McNamara. It is based on Alasdair Gray's novel from 1992. It stars Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, and Jerrod Carmichael. The plot revolves around Bella Baxter, a young Victorian woman who, after being ruthlessly resurrected by a scientist following her suicide, flees with a debauched barrister on a journey of self-discovery and sexual liberation.