Hayao Miyazaki's brilliant The Boy and The Heron trumped Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse to win Best Animated Film at Oscars 2024. The film, produced by Studio Ghibli, had also won BAFTA and Golden Globe in the same category earlier. Oscars 2024 Winners Full List: From Oppenheimer to Poor Things, Check Out the Big Winners of 96th Academy Awards!

The Boy and the Heron Wins Best Animated Film:

'The Boy and the Heron' secures the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film! Congratulations, Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/mwoxqfxuO2 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 10, 2024

