Washington [US], March 10 (ANI): Amazon Prime Video has announced that the new series 'Outer Range', starring Oscar-nominee Josh Brolin, will premiere on April 15 and has unveiled the teaser for the Western thriller.

The first season of the series will consist of eight episodes, with two episodes premiering every week starting Friday, April 15, on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read | Pete Davidson To Play 'Fictionalised Version of Himself' in New TV Comedy Series.

The almost two-minute-long teaser gives a glimpse of the story which centres on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness.

A thrilling Western family saga with hints of wry humour and supernatural mystery, Outer Range examines how we grapple with the unknown.

Also Read | Dog Movie Review: Channing Tatum's Road Trip Film is a Heartwarming Journey That Any Dog Lover Will Enjoy! (LatestLY Exclusive).

At the onset of the series, the Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of the neighbouring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land.

An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts' west pasture.

Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family, through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed.

Outer Range features an ensemble cast of award-winning and breakout talent, including Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie and Will Patton. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)