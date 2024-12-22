Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 22 (ANI): Veteran actor Padmini Kolhapure made a courtesy visit to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister's residence on Sunday.

The Chief Minister said that the state of Uttarakhand is emerging as a big film shooting destination. Filmmakers from all over the country are coming to the state for film shooting after seeing the natural beauty of Uttarakhand, according to the press release.

Also Read | 'Ghar Ka Naam Toh Ramayana Ho Par Apke Ghar Ki Shrilakshmi...': Kumar Vishwas Takes Indirect Dig at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's Marriage (Watch Viral Video).

Looking at the possibilities of filming here, the state government is constantly moving forward in this direction. The Chief Minister said that "the new film policy of Uttarakhand is promoting films in the state. Along with Bollywood, films based on local dialects are also being promoted. Everyone coming to Devbhoomi is having a better experience here."

The Chief Minister added that Uttarakhand Film Policy-2024 has been made in the state. "The grant amount of 30 per cent of the total amount spent in the state or a maximum of Rs 3 crore is being given to films in Hindi and languages included in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution."

Also Read | 'MTV Hustle 4' Winner: Rapper Lashcurry Wins the Reality Show; Siyaahi Titled OG Hustler (Watch Video).

A grant of 30 per cent of the amount spent in the state or a maximum of Rs 3 crore is being given to foreign films and films with a budget of more than Rs 50 crore.

Earlier, the Uttarakhand Cabinet under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami approved the new film policy for increasing the subsidy for those making local films in the state.

Uttarakhand has become one of the major hubs of shooting lately. Akshay Kumar shot his film 'Shankara' in Uttarakhand. Kajol and Kriti Sanon also shot a major portion of their film 'Do Patti' in Uttarakhand.

Helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is produced by Kathha Pictures and co-produced by Kriti Sanon, also written by Kanika Dhillon.

'Do Patti' also stars Shaheer Sheikh.

Talking about Padmini Kolhapure, she made her acting debut at the age of seven in 1972. She is known for her films like 'Prem Rog', 'Woh Saat Din', 'Zindagi', 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' and others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)