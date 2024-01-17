Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): Actors Pankaj Jha and Omkar Das Manikpuri are all set to come up with their drama film, titled 'Gauraiya Live.'

On Wednesday, the 'Jawan' fame actor Omkar Das Manikpuri took to Instagram and wrote, "First Look my upcoming film 'Gauraiya Live' Directed by Gabriel Vats. A very special film for me also starring Pankaj Jha, Seema Saini, Naren khatri, Ada Singh, Vinay Jha. Based on True event, Gauraiya Live will release in cinema on 8th March 2024. Produced by Rahul Rangare, Nishant Jain, Rohit Raj Singh Chouhan, and Rajeev Jain. Writen by Seema Saini & Gabriel vats . Music by Sunjoy Bose Seema Saini."

Also Read | Zooey Deschanel Birthday: Check Out Her Best Red Carpet Looks from Recent Times.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2MCOmvopLk/

Along with the post, the 'Peepli Live' actor shared a first-look poster.

Also Read | Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari Welcome First Child Together! Actor Shares Adorable Photo of Baby Boy Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel (View Pic).

The poster, featuring a sparrow, embodies the heart of the film's plot, in which family members protect Gauraiya in disguise.

Pankaj Jha also took to Instagram to announce the release date of the movie. He wrote, "Releasing on March 18, 2024."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2KauI1M63m/

Director Gabriel Vats said, "Gauraiya Live is not just a film; it's an emotional journey that mirrors the resilience within us. The tale of Gauraiya is a celebration of the human spirit, and I am thrilled to bring this story to audiences."

Onkar Das Manikpuri, who plays the pivotal role of Rampal in the movie, shared, "Being a part of Gauraiya Live has been a deeply moving experience. The film beautifully captures the essence of hope and familial bonds, and I believe audiences will connect with the emotional journey it unfolds."

The narrative is written by Seema Saini and directed by Gabriel Vats. It is produced by Rahul Rangare, Nishant Jain, Rohit Raj Singh Chouhan, and Rajeev Jain. Gabriel Vats, Seema Saini, Rishabh Kuraichaya, Randhir Singh Thakur, and Gaurav Bagga are the co-producers.

The screenplay and dialogue are also written by Seema Saini and Gabriel Vats.

Sunjoy Bose and Seema Saini curated the film's musical landscape, while Seema Saini wrote the lyrics herself.

The film features a stellar cast, with Ada Singh portraying Gauraiya, Onkar Das Manikpuri, Seema Saini, Pankaj Jha, Narendra Khatri, Vinay Jha, Ganesh Singh, Balram Ojha and Alok Chatterji.

'Gauraiya Live' will release in theatres on March 18. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)