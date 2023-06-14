The Great Indian Rescue, which stars Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, as the leads is releasing this October. Reportedly, in the film, Akshay plays the role of famous engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who is known for carrying out India’s and world’s first successful coal mine rescue operation in 1989. Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the movie is backed by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and more. Parineeti Chopra Announces Her Next Movie with Akshay Kumar; Check out Kesari Duo’s Cool Pic from York.

