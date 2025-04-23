Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI): Actor Pankaj Tripathi has reunited with his 'OMG 2' director Amit Rai for a new film.

As per a press note, the upcoming untitled film has recently commenced shooting. The shoot will span 35 days.

Also Read | 'Kesari Chapter 2' is a Lie? How Akshay Kumar's Movie Completely Reimagines C Sankaran Nair's Legal Battle Over Jallianwala Bagh Massacre (SPOILER ALERT).

Pawan Malhotra, Geeta Agarwal and Rajesh Kumar are also part of the movie.

On reuniting with Amit Rai, Pankaj Tripathi said, "OMG 2 was a very special film for me--not just because it marked my first solo more than 180-crore box office success, but because it connected with people on a human and emotional level. Working with Amit again feels like a natural progression. His storytelling has depth, honesty, and a sense of purpose that I deeply relate to. This story is rooted in the soil of Bihar--my home, my identity. As an actor, there's nothing more fulfilling than being part of a story that is both entertaining and socially meaningful."

Also Read | 'Pahalgam Terror Attack: 'The Kashmir Files' Director Vivek Agnihotri Voices Long-Standing Concerns Over J&K Situation, Says, 'Feared This for a Long Time'.

Amit Rai also expressed his excitement about the project.

"Collaborating with Pankaj Tripathi again is like returning to a creative space where truth and performance meet seamlessly. This film is a heartfelt exploration of human relationships, resilience, and the social fabric that binds us. The support from Bihar Film Nigam has been invaluable, and we are committed to not only telling a powerful story but also celebrating local talent, landscapes, and life. This is more than just a film--it's a reflection of lives lived and lessons learned," Rai shared.

Details regarding the film's plot have not been disclosed yet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)