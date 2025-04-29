Los Angeles [US], April 29 (ANI): Miky Lee, producer of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite', is all set to receive the Ellis Island Medal of Honour.

The executive, who has spent three decades as a driving force in elevating Korean entertainment to international prominence, joins an elite roster of 2025 honorees that includes Oscar winner Adrien Brody, Pfizer's Albert Bourla and Nobel laureates Dr. James Patrick Allison and former Energy Secretary Dr Steven Chu, as per Variety.

"We are thrilled to include Miky Lee as one of this year's prestigious honorees," the Ellis Island Honors Society said in announcing Lee's selection. "Over the past three decades, Miky Lee, vice chair of CJ Group, has been instrumental in elevating Korean culture to the world stage. As the executive producer of groundbreaking films like 'Parasite' - the first non-English language film to win the Academy Award for best picture - and 'Decision to Leave,' she has played a pivotal role in bringing Korean cinema to international prominence."

Lee earlier worked as DreamWorks investor in 1995. Her more recent producing credits include A24's critically acclaimed "Past Lives," which earned a Best Picture Oscar nomination. (ANI)

