Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra recently offered fans a sneak peek into the making of her recent biopic film 'Amar Singh Chamkila' by sharing behind-the-scenes moments.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, the 'Ishaqzaade' actor shared glimpses of her transformation into Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur. The actress also thanked her hair, makeup, and costume team for helping her portray the role convincingly in the movie.

She wrote a caption that read, "Shoutout to my glam team, for making me Chamkila (shine) as Amarjot, for all the fun-filled days at Gurudwara, and for capturing Amarjot throughout the film in these stills."

As soon as the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One user wrote, "Really happy to see you doing such characters. Always knew you had it in you!"

Another user commented, "Finally you get the appreciation which you deserved all the years. I have tears seriously. You are the best."

"You killed that role," penned a third user.

Just a few days back, Parineeti shared a photo album from the set of her first film of 2024. Alongside giving us a glimpse into the making, she wrote a heartfelt message, thanking fans for their love and support for her acting.

In her post, she wrote, "Curled up in my blanket. Overwhelmed with your words, calls, and movie reviews. (tears are not stopping) "PARINEETI IS BACK." These words are ringing loud. Hadn't thought of this. Yes I am back, and not going anywhere!

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit Dosanjh portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era. Parineeti essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' is streaming on Netflix. (ANI)

