New Delhi [India], April 27 (India): Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, who has had a packed 2021 with three releases back-to-back, feels the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the content landscape forever in India. She is of the opinion that audiences would only want to see extremely fresh subjects and discard anything that's not unique.

Speaking about how viewers now enjoy watching path-breaking content, the actor said, "Today is the age of content and anything that's sub-par won't be accepted by audiences who have access to clutter-breaking content emerging from across the world. We actors and filmmakers have to keep this in mind."

She added, "I have gravitated towards projects that have strong content because I realised that everyone around me, including me, was only watching films or shows that are landmark. So, why should anyone else see anything average."

The actor feels this should be the biggest learning for the Hindi film industry. She revealed that she is only choosing scripts that are extremely strong including the likes of 'Animal', in which she stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

She said, "I think that's the realisation the industry will need to take away from this pandemic. The landscape has changed forever and we will have to offer breathtaking cinema. The pandemic has changed the taste of audiences and we have to respect what they are seeking."

Parineeti added, "All my future projects including Animal are strong subjects that are unique and fresh for audiences to see and love. I will be only looking out for scripts that only offer something new for people to enjoy."

The actor had a packed 2021 with three outings -- 'The Girl on the Train', 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' and 'Saina'.

Apart from the recently-released films, Parineeti has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' in the pipeline. She will be featuring along with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the upcoming movie. (ANI)

