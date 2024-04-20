Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra sang a Punjabi track from her recent release 'Amar Singh Chamkila' in a new video on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti treated fans with a new video along with yet another note for her fans.

Also Read | Civil War Movie Review: Alex Garland Serves a Hard-Hitting Cautionary Tale About The Rise of Ultranationalism (LatestLY Exclusive).

https://www.instagram.com/p/C58Xib6CsoZ/

Along with the video, she wrote, "We knew this story was special, but the response "Chamkila and Amarjot" have received is beyond what any of us expected. Your love has left us all speechless! While we can't ever repay the love you have given us, here's a little something from me, a song I loved singing, and a song YOU have shown so much love for! #Amarjot #Chamkila."

Also Read | Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With Secret Double Album Drop After ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Debut.

As soon as the video was posted, fans flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Excellent acting throughout!! You've certainly raised the bar for many generations to come."

Another user commented, "One the best performances by @parineetichopra. And the best film."

"Omg it's too give others also chance to praise you atleast try playing modest," another user comment read.

Recently, overwhelmed with the response, Parineeti got emotional as she has been receiving appreciation for her role as Amarjot in 'Amar Singh Chamkila'.

The actor penned a heartwarming note for her fans expressing her feelings.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti shared stills from the sets along with a thank you note.

The note read, "Curled up in my blanket. Overwhelmed with your words, calls, and movie reviews. (tears are not stopping)"PARINEETI IS BACK." These words are ringing loud. Hadn't thought of this. Yes I am back, and not going anywhere!#Chamkila."

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit Dosanjh portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era. Parineeti essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' is streaming on Netflix. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)