Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI): On the occasion of director Imtiaz Ali's birthday, actor Parineeti Chopra dropped a BTS picture from the sets of their film 'Chamkila'.

In the image, Parineeti and Imtiaz are seen discussing something against the backdrop of the sea.

"Happiestt bday to the coolest, most sensitive, and empathetic director! Love you @imtiazaliofficial sir. Can't wait for Chamika," she wrote.

Parineeti has worked with Imtiaz in 'Chamkila', which is all set to be released on Netflix.

The film presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, Amar Singh Chamkila who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many on the way, which finally led to his assassination at a young age of 27. The highest record-selling artist of his time, Chamkila is still regarded as one of the best live-stage performers that Punjab has ever produced.

Sharing her experience working in the film, Parineeti earlier said, "It is a privilege to play Amarjot, Chamkila's singing partner and wife in this incredible film and I am truly grateful to Imtiaz sir for this opportunity. Sharing the screen with Diljit has been an immensely enriching experience. For me singing is a passion and to collaborate with the legendary AR Rahman has been a long-awaited dream. With Netflix's global platform, I believe our film will touch hearts far and wide, allowing Chamkila's inspiring tale to resonate with fans worldwide." (ANI)

