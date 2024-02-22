Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): Overwhelmed with the love received on her birthday, actor Patralekhaa has expressed gratitude to fans.

On Thursday, Patralekhaa dropped a video on Instagram and wrote, Thank you everyone for the wishes."

Also Read | Is Camila Cabello Feeling ‘Kind of Lonely’ After Her Break-Up with Shawn Mendes? Singer Spills the Beans.

In the video, the birthday girl can be seen cutting cakes and enjoying her special day with her husband Rajkummar Rao and her friends.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3pG2VlyODB/?hl=en

Also Read | Urmila Matondkar Reveals How Shah Rukh Khan Comforted His Co-Stars During 'Chamatkar' Shoot, Calls Him 'Lovely Human Being'.

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar reacted to the post.

Rajkummar dropped heart emojis while Bhumi wrote, "Happy happy happy @patralekhaa" in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Patralekhaa will be seen in 'Phule', which is based on the remarkable lives of the social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and his wife Dnyanajyoti Savitribai Phule. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)