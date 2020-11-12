Los Angeles, Nov 12 (PTI) "Normal People" breakout Paul Mescal will play the male lead in Benjamin Millepied's "Carmen", based on French composer Georges Bizet's 1875 opera.

Millepied, a former principal dancer from the New York City Ballet who choreographed Darren Aronofsky's "Black Swan", is making his directorial debut with the movie, reported Variety.

The story of "Carmen" is set in southern Spain and tells the story of the downfall of Don Jose, a naive soldier who is seduced by the wiles of the fiery gypsy Carmen.

Jose abandons his childhood sweetheart and deserts from his military duties, yet loses Carmen's love to the glamorous torero (bullfighter) Escamillo, after which Jose kills her in a jealous rage.

The film will feature "Vida" star Melissa Barrera in the titular role and Spanish icon Rossy de Palma in a supporting role. It is a modern-day reimagining of one of the world's most celebrated operas.

The script has been penned by Alexander Dinelaris Jr of "Birdman" fame along with Millepied and Loic Barrere.

"Carmen" will be produced by Dimitri Rassam through his banner Chapter 2 together with Rosemary Blight at Goalpost Pictures.

Millepied has assembled a strong key crew, including the Oscar-nominated music composer Nicholas Britell, known for "Moonlight", and the cinematographer Jorg Widmer.

The movie will feature nine new songs by Britell, as well as Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Julieta Venegas, and Taura Stinson.

Mescal, who found fame earlier this year after playing Connell Waldron in the BBC Three and Hulu drama series "Normal People", will next star in Maggie Gyllenhaal's "The Lost Daughter".

