Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor aka Anandi has found the love of her life. The 23-years-old actress is not single and has confirmed that she is in a relationship with Milind Chandwani. Taking to her Instagram, Avika shared a collage which sees the lovebirds totally into each other at a beach. Along with the pic, the TV star also wrote a lengthy caption that spoke about feelings for her man. Gor mentioned in the post that this looks like a dream, but it's indeed a reality. She also tagged Milind a kind human. The actress further expressed how her journey with Chandwani’s is going to be the most important chapter in her life. Avika Gor Birthday Special: Ethnic to Contemporary, This Balika Vadhu Actress' Style Is Chic All the Way (View Pics).

The love story of Avika and Milind is quite filmy as they met via an NGO workshop and later worked on other projects and fell in love. For the unaware, apart from being an IT professional turned social activist, Chandwani also as part of Roadies Real Heroes Journey last year. Well, the two indeed look cute together and 'nazar na lagey'. Milind also shared a romantic pic on his Instagram featuring him and her. Balika Vadhu Returns to Colors: Here's the Telecast Time and Schedule for Avika Gor - Avinash Mukherjee's Social Drama (Watch Video).

Avika in her latest post also cleared the air that she is not marrying anytime soon and does not care about what ‘log kya kahenge’. She wrote, “I thank God for giving me this experience that’s going to be most important chapter of my life... Haha... Nahi nahi, not getting married or anything so soon... Lekin log kya kahenge waale thoughts toh ab jaa chuke hai.. isiliye is pyaar ke baare mein khule aam batana chahti thi…” Recently, Gor was in the news for losing oodles of weight. Congrats to the couple. Stay tuned!

