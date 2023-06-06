Peter Facinelli is all excited about the new Twilight TV series and shared details about his role. According to Variety report, US-based media house, Facinelli recently revealed at the Cameron Boyce Foundation Gala in Los Angeles that he would enjoy reprising his role as the Cullen patriarch. He said, "I'm a fan first and foremost. But if they call me I'll be there. If not, I'll be watching for sure. I'm happy to see them coming back." Facinelli, who played doctor in both shows, shared his time on the productions, said, "I have a lot of love for both and a lot of love for the cast, filmmakers and producers. It's like a family. Twilight, for me, was six years and Nurse Jackie was seven, so when you finish those characters, it's really it's hard to put them away and move on. But then potentially to have an opportunity to maybe play them again is really cool. If not, I'm happy to tune in and watch. I've had my cup runneth over." Stephenie Meyer's Twilight Saga To Get a Tv Adaptation- Reports.

Before exploring the possibilities of joining both new shows, Facinelli spoke about the late actor Cameron Boyce. He added, "He's missed. I'm just happy to be here tonight to honor him and help share awareness for epilepsy." Boyce passed away in July 2019 as a result of an epileptic episode. He was only 20 at the time. Boyce appeared in over 40 films and television shows, including Grown Ups, Descendants, Mrs. Fletcher, Jessie, and Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything. As per Hollywood Reporter, author Stephenie Meyer's best-selling book series is in early development for a series version via Lionsgate Television. The Twilight Saga Star Taylor Lautner Marries Longtime Girlfriend Tay Dome.

Sources said, author Meyer is expected to be involved in the television adaptation. Wyck Godfrey and former Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erik Feig, who during his tenure at Summit Entertainment bought the rights to the Twilight book series after Paramount Pictures passed, are both attached to exec produce the television take. Godfrey's Temple Hill banner produced all five of the movies that Feig's Summit distributed. The film franchise, which made stars of Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, collectively grossed more than USD 3.4 billion worldwide, according to Hollywood Reporter. The timing of the Twilight series comes as HBO Max recently confirmed that it was in the early development of a Harry Potter television adaptation.