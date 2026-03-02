New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Racing Bulls' F1 driver Arvid Lindblad took part in the second edition of Red Bull Moto Jam on Sunday. This first-of-a-kind motorsports extravaganza provided an immersive experience to thrill Indian fans, allowing them to experience live spectacular exhibitions and see Arvid driving an F1 car.

Arvid, who's the third-ever F1 driver with Indian heritage, returned to India just one week before his F1 debut to perform in front of fans at the India Expo Centre, Noida, located in Delhi NCR, a region that previously hosted three Formula One Grands Prix. Arvid drove Sebastian Vettel's 2012 World Championship-winning RB8, presented in VCARB livery, according to a release.

As part of Red Bull Moto Jam, the VCARB-branded RB8 driven by Arvid Lindblad marked the occasion of Holi, India's festival of colours, which takes place on 03 March. In a tradition established at Red Bull Showruns in India, the car released coloured powder (gulal) into the air, reflecting the local celebration.

Ahead of the event, former Formula One driver Karun Chandhok brought the VCARB-branded RB8 back to the Buddh International Circuit for a showcase run, marking the first time in 13 years that an F1 car ran at the venue.

This iconic motorsport festival also offered a showcase of various motorsport disciplines and saw several other athletes belonging to the Red Bull family performing in their respective fields. Abdo Feghali, the Lebanese drifting champion, was in attendance alongside Aras Gibieza, who took part in a stunt biking performance. Global stunt athlete Abdulrahman AlRaeesi was also present, together with Roman Karymov, who led the motocross action, and Sebastian Westberg and Greg Rowbottom, as freestyle motocross riders.

Whilst the athletes put on a show to remember, the partners in support on the memorable evening were Harrier.Ev, OnePlus, Duolingo English Test, Fastrack, Zepto, Confluent, Bisleri, Book My Show, Dream Set Go, ExpoInn and Laqshya Media Group.

Arvid Lindblad said, "It was such a unique opportunity to be part of the Red Bull Moto Jam event and be able to drive an F1 car in India. Having the chance to be behind the wheel in this country, whose culture truly shaped me during my childhood, was really special. From kicking off the weekend by visiting the historical India Gate in Delhi to seeing all the fans cheering for me during the exhibition, it was such a nice moment. I hope they had a great time. A huge thank you to everyone involved; there couldn't have been a better way to kick off my F1 season before going to Melbourne next week." (ANI)

