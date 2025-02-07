Washington [US], February 7 (ANI): The long-anticipated return of animated musical-comedy television series 'Phineas and Ferb' is nearly here!

The beloved series' co-creators, Dan Povenmire and Swampy Marsh, announced that the new episodes will debut this summer on both Disney Channel and Disney+.

The new season promises to bring fresh adventures to fans who have eagerly awaited the return of the inventive stepbrothers.

"Since Phineas and Ferb is essentially a celebration of summer vacation, summer is the perfect time to debut the new season," the executive producers said in a statement to Variety.

"We have had such a great time diving back into this world and the entire cast and crew have really brought their A-game. We cannot wait to see fans' reactions to what is shaping up to be our favorite season yet," they added.

In 2023, Disney Branded Television announced the revival, which will feature a total of 40 episodes split across two seasons.

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, expressed her enthusiasm for the show's return, and said, "Few shows capture pure fun and creativity like Phineas and Ferb. It's a series that generations of kids and families have loved, and it perfectly reflects Disney Branded Television's commitment to joyful storytelling that brings people together. With Dan and Swampy back at the helm, this new season is sure to deliver even more of the excitement and heart that made Phineas and Ferb a beloved favorite," Variety.

Variety confirmed in October 2024 that the revival will bring back the original voice cast.

Vincent Martella will reprise his role as Phineas Flynn, David Errigo Jr. returns as Ferb Fletcher, Ashley Tisdale will once again voice Candace Flynn, and Caroline Rhea will voice Linda Flynn-Fletcher.

Dee Bradley Baker will return as Perry the Platypus, while Alyson Stoner will voice Isabella Garcia-Shapiro.

Additionally, Povenmire will voice the iconic Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz, and Marsh will voice Major Francis Monogram.

Originally launching in 2007, 'Phineas and Ferb' show garnered a large following among both children and adults, airing 126 episodes, five one-hour specials, a musical, and two movies before concluding in 2015 after four seasons.

According to Disney, the new season will follow 'Phineas and Ferb' as they embark on another 104 days of summer.

As per Deadline, Candace is more determined than ever to bust her little brothers, and Perry the Platypus continues his double life as Agent P, tasked with thwarting Dr. Doofenshmirtz's ongoing attempts to take over the Tri-State area. (ANI)

