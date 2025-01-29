BLINKs all all reasons to rejoice as their favourite Unnie is back in action! The much-anticipated K-Drama series Newtopia, starring BLACKPINK's Jisoo and South Korean star Park Jung Min, has created a lot of buzz online ever since its announcement in August last year. The high-stakes zombie thriller is guaranteed to deliver a mix of zombie action with heartfelt moments. Recently, a gripping trailer for Newtopia was unveiled by the makers, further elevating the excitement level among fans worldwide. But when is the K-Drama releasing online? ‘Newtopia’ Trailer: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Faces Zombies and Reunites With Ex-Boyfriend Park Jung Min in This ‘End-of-the-World’ Zom-Com (Watch Video).

‘Newtopia’ Release Date and Streaming Platforms

Directed by Yoon Sung-hyun, BLACKPINK Jisso and Park Jung Min's zombie apocalypse series Newtopia is scheduled to premiere on February 7, 2025. New episodes will air at 8 PM KST every Friday. Newtopia will be available for streaming on the Coupang Play app in South Korea, while international viewers can watch the drama on Amazon Prime Video.

When and Where To Watch BLACKPINK Jisoo’s ‘Newtopia’

Can two broken hearts meet halfway in the middle of a zombie apocalypse? Your first look at Newtopia starring Jisoo and Park Jeong-min, 7 February 2025, only on Amazon Prime. #NewtopiaOnPrime pic.twitter.com/LkqlOzV50I — Prime Video Singapore (@primevideosg) December 11, 2024

‘Newtopia’ Cast

Based on Han Sangwoon's novel Influenza, Newtopia is directed by Yoon Sung-hyun and features BLACKPINK's Jisoo as Kang Young Joo, with Park Jung Min portraying her boyfriend, Lee Jae Yoon. The cast also features Im Sung-jae, Hong Seo-hee, Kim Chan-hyung and Tang Jun-sang in crucial roles. ‘Newtopia’: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Looks Stunning in NEW Stills From Her Upcoming Series Co-Starring Park Jung Min (View Pics).

Watch the Trailer of ‘Newtopia’:

About ‘Newtopia’

Newtopia follows the story of a young man named Lee Jae Yoon, who, during his mandatory military service, experiences a breakup with his engineer girlfriend, Kang Young Joo. However, on the same day as their breakup, a zombie virus outbreak spreads across Seoul. Being far apart from each other, the two embark on a journey to face life-threatening challenges in hopes of reuniting. Newtopia serves as Jisoo's second K-Drama since her acting debut in 2021 with Snowdrop.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2025 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).