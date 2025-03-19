Washington [US], March 19 (ANI): 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor has been cast opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the upcoming thriller 'Pendulum', directed by Mark Heyman and produced by Darren Aronofsky.

The film, described as a "terrifying new genre film", follows a young couple, Patrick (Gordon-Levitt) and Abigail (Dynevor), as they embark on a journey to a new-age retreat in New Mexico.

Also Read | Hollywood Walk of Fame Nomination Process Explained: How Celebrities Like Gal Gadot Are Chosen To Get Their Stars on Famed Street in Los Angeles.

The couple is drawn to the retreat by the promise of healing after a traumatic event, but Patrick soon becomes distrustful of the retreat's enigmatic leader, even as Abigail falls under her spell, according to Deadline.

As tensions build, the couple must determine whether the group's unconventional spiritual practices offer genuine healing or mask a terrifying truth that threatens to consume them both.

Also Read | Rakesh Roshan Shares Fears of Being Killed by His Security Guards After 2000 Shootout Incident.

Dynevor, best known for her starring role in the hit Netflix series 'Bridgerton' and her acclaimed performance in 'Fair Play', is set to have a busy year ahead.

She has several projects in the works, including the thriller 'Beneath the Storm', set to be released later this year, and A24's dark comedy 'Famous', in which she stars opposite Zac Efron.

Meanwhile, production on 'Pendulum' is set to begin this month in New Mexico, with Black Bear handling international rights and UTA Independent Film Group, CAA Media Finance, and WME Independent holding domestic rights. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)