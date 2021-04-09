Washington [US], April 9 (ANI): English actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge will star alongside Harrison Ford, who will reprise the role of the legendary hero archaeologist, for the fifth instalment of the iconic franchise- 'Indiana Jones'. Composer John Williams will return to score the film, continuing a musical journey which began 40 years ago with 'Raiders of the Lost Ark'.

Williams' unforgettable Indy soundtracks, packed with all the epic thrills, suspense, romance and excitement that fans have come to expect from an 'Indiana Jones' movie, have become as beloved and familiar as the adventurer-hero's signature hat and whip.

Dishing on his excitement to direct the huge star-cast, the film's director James Mangold said, "I'm thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers. Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can't help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself."

Kathleen Kennedy, Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel will serve as producers.

'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' will hit the theatres on July 29, 2022. (ANI)

