New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): The government has proposed increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850 as part of its intention to implement the Women's Reservation Act from the 2029 Lok Sabha polls, with 815 seats proposed to the states and the remaining 35 for the Union Territories, according to sources.

The Lok Sabha has 543 seats at present. The government intends to move a Constitution amendment bill for the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha from 2029 in a special sitting of Parliament on April 16, 17,18.

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Prestige Tuesday Lottery Result of April 14 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

The special sitting of the budget session will discuss amendments to Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 and the proposed Delimitation Bill.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all political parties to support the proposed amendment bill, expressing confidence that by 2029, women will have stronger representation and greater rights in legislative bodies

Also Read | Lok Sabha Expansion: Govt Proposes 850 Seats With 815 Directly Elected MPs; Aims Women’s Reservation Rollout Before 2029 Elections.

"After four decades of anticipation, Parliament passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. This has ensured 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. All parties came forward to support this important law. The rights that women have now received should not face any delay in implementation. It should be implemented now. Lok Sabha elections will be held in 2029, followed by the ongoing state assembly elections. It should be implemented before 2029. This is the sentiment of the nation. This is the desire of Nari Shakti," he said at an event in Dehradun.

"Let all political parties come together and advance this work concerning the rights of the country's sisters and daughters with a unanimous consensus," PM Modi said.

Opposition parties have expressed their concerns about the proposed delimitation bill, alleging that it will limit the representation of the southern states in the Lok Sabha. Opposition parties have also objected to the government's "rushing" of the bill before the general census.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin alleged that the Union government intends to "bulldoze" a Constitutional amendment without proper consultation with states.

He said Tamil Nadu would launch a massive agitation if the state's interests are harmed or if southern states are disproportionately affected. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)