VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 14: The National Immersion Programme 2026 hosted by the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Bengaluru Campus, held on 09 April 2026, is a forward-looking academic initiative designed to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world industry expectations. The programme was inaugurated by Prof. Harish Hirani, Director of RGIPT, who emphasized the institute's vision of strengthening industry-academia collaboration and nurturing future-ready engineers through experiential learning.

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The programme reflects RGIPT's commitment to transforming engineering education through industry integration, leadership exposure, and experiential learning. By bringing together eminent industry leaders and students, the initiative aimed to enhance technical understanding while fostering essential skills such as leadership, adaptability, communication, and innovation. It is designed to prepare students to become future-ready professionals capable of contributing effectively to both industry and society.

The Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Bengaluru Campus, successfully hosted the National Immersion Programme 2026, marking a significant step toward redefining engineering education through industry integration, leadership exposure, and holistic skill development.

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This programme represents a forward-looking academic initiative aimed at bridging the persistent gap between classroom learning and real-world industry expectations--a critical challenge faced by higher education institutions across the country. It reflects RGIPT's vision of transforming education from theoretical instruction to experiential and application-oriented learning.

By bringing together leading professionals from diverse industries, the programme provided students with exposure to:

* Real-world business and engineering challenges

* Emerging trends in digital transformation and sustainability

* The importance of adaptability in a rapidly evolving global environment

Such initiatives play a vital role in preparing students not merely as degree holders, but as future-ready professionals, innovators, and responsible contributors to society.

The event was graced by eminent industry leaders, including:

* Suchitra Karumanchi, Associate Director - Human Resources, Elanco

* Manoj Balachandran, Business Unit Head, Mu Sigma

* Vikas Mathur, Director - Technology & Transformation, Deloitte

The programme was led by Professor Harish Hirani, Director, RGIPT.

The distinguished speakers shared valuable insights on:

* Leadership in the era of digital transformation

* Evolving workplace dynamics and human resource strategies

* Corporate social responsibility and inclusive growth

* The importance of ethics, diversity, and adaptability in professional life

A key highlight of the programme was its emphasis on developing well-rounded professionals equipped with both technical competence and essential soft skills. The speakers highlighted that success in today's competitive world requires:

* Strong technical foundations

* Leadership and decision-making capabilities

* A mindset of continuous learning

* Effective communication and teamwork

Students were encouraged to move beyond conventional learning approaches and actively engage in innovation, problem-solving, and interdisciplinary thinking.

The National Immersion Programme further underscores RGIPT's commitment to:

* Align academic curricula with evolving industry needs

* Provide early exposure to professional environments

* Foster a culture of innovation and critical thinking

Such initiatives are essential in ensuring that graduates are not only employable but also capable of driving technological advancement and contributing to societal development.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, who gained valuable insights into industry expectations, clearer perspectives on career pathways, and renewed motivation to pursue excellence. The interactive nature of the sessions made the learning experience engaging, practical, and impactful.

The successful organization of the National Immersion Programme 2026 reinforces RGIPT Bengaluru's position as a progressive and forward-looking institution committed to academic excellence, innovation, and nation-building.

By integrating industry exposure with leadership development and societal awareness, RGIPT is setting a strong benchmark in creating future-ready engineers equipped to address global and national challenges.

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