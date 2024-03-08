Los Angeles, Mar 8 (PTI) Former "James Bond" star Pierce Brosnan believes "Oppenheimer" star Cillian Murphy would be perfect to play the iconic spy.

At the Oscar Wilde Awards here on Thursday, Brosnan was asked by the BBC for his opinion on which actor should play Bond after Daniel Craig retired from the role in 2021, Variety reported.

“Cillian would do a magnificent job as James Bond on His Majesty's Secret Service,” Brosnan said of his compatriot.

Brosnan played 007 from 1995 to 2002 and starred in films such as “GoldenEye”, “Tomorrow Never Dies”, “The World Is Not Enough” and “Die Another Day.”

Craig played the character from 2006 to 2021, starting from "Casino Royale" and ending his stint with "No Time to Die".

The producers are looking for the next James Bond and many names crop up as the potential franchise star but nothing has been confirmed so far.

Murphy, meanwhile, is a frontrunner to win the best actor Oscar later this month for his performance as J Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, in the Christopher Nolan-directed movie. PTI BK

