Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 17 (ANI): India's Sahaja Yamalapalli produced a gritty three-set performance to book her place in the Round of 16 of the KPB Trust ITF Women's Open W100 Bengaluru 2026, overcoming a mid-match wobble to seal a 6-2, 1-6, 6-2 victory in an entertaining singles clash on Tuesday.

Yamalapalli began the contest against Korea's Dayeon Back on the front foot, striking cleanly from the baseline and moving confidently towards the net to dictate play in the opening set. Her aggressive approach ensured she wrapped up the first set 6-2 with authority, as per a press release.

Also Read | Scotland National Cricket Team vs Nepal National Cricket Team Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2026.

The momentum shifted in the second set as a string of unforced errors crept into her game. Her opponent capitalised on the dip, breaking rhythm, which allowed Yamalapalli to concede set 1 6-1. However, the Indian quickly reset in the decider. Locked at 2-2 in the third set, Yamalapalli raised her level, sweeping through the remaining games to complete a convincing 6-2, 1-6, 6-2 triumph and move into the Round of 16.

Later in the day, the doubles pairing of Ankita Raina and Indonesia's Priska Madelyn Nugroho delivered a commanding 6-4, 6-1 win. Facing Poland's Zuzanna Pawlikow and India's Vasanti Shinde, the duo were locked in a tight battle through much of the opening set. With the score finely poised at 5-4, Raina stepped up in the 10th game, unleashing a series of powerful returns to break serve and clinch the set 6-4.

Also Read | Scotland vs Nepal Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 33.

Carrying that momentum into the second set, Raina and Nugroho struck early by breaking Shinde's serve to establish control. From there, they dictated proceedings with confident net play and consistent serving, racing away to seal the set 6-1 and close out the match.

In other singles results, the all-Indian wildcard clash saw Vaishnavi Adkar edge Shruti Ahlawat 6-1, 7-6 in a competitive encounter. While eighth seed Mai Hontama registered a 6-2, 6-1 win over Diletta Cherubini, and Erika Andreeva advanced after Nicole Fossa Huergo retired while trailing 7-6(12), 1-0.

In doubles action, the Indian duo of Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi secured a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Harshini N Nagaraj and Vanshita Pathania. Meanwhile, the Japanese pair of Misaki Matsuda and Eri Shimizu defeated Polina Bakhmutkina and Maria Golovina 6-4, 6-2. The fourth-seeded duo of Dayeon Back and Sohyun Park eliminated the Indian pairing of Akanksha Dileep Nitture and Soha Sadiq 6-2, 6-1.

Results

SinglesSahaja Yamalapalli (IND) bt Dayeon Back (KOR) 6-2, 1-6, 6-2; Vaishnavi Adkar (IND) bt Shruti Ahlawat (IND) 6-1, 7-6(6); 8-Mai Hontama (JPN) bt Diletta Cherubini (ITA) 6-2, 6-1; Erika Andreeva bt Nicole Fossa Huergo (ARG) 7-6(12), 1-0(retired)

Doubles3-Ankita Raina (IND)/Priska Madelyn Nugroho (INA) bt Pawlikow/Shinde 6-4, 6-1; Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty (IND)/Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi (IND) bt Harshini N Nagaraj (IND)/Vanshita Pathania (IND) 6-1, 6-3; 4-Dayeon Back/Sohyun Park (KOR) bt Akanksha Dileep Nitture/Soha Sadiq 6-2, 6-1; Misaki Matsuda (JPN)/Eri Shimizu (JPN) bt Polina Bakhmutkina (BEL)/Maria Golovina 6-4, 6-2. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)