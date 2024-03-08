On Women's Day, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, currently seen in Kavya: Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon' has reflected upon her unique journey, guided by the unwavering support of her single father. "For me, the definition of a woman goes beyond the confines of gender stereotypes. To me, a woman empowers and makes you feel powerful," said Sumbul, whose parents separated when she was six. In her heartfelt acknowledgement, the actress credits her father, a dance choreographer in Delhi, as the embodiment of this strength. Imlie Fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan Thanks Fans for Showering Love on Her Character Kavya, Says ‘It Can Serve as Inspiration to Many’.

Sumbul said: "My father played a pivotal role in shaping my understanding of womanhood. He wasn't just the family's breadwinner; he became my pillar of support, breaking societal norms along the way." Recalling her academic journey, Sumbul shared her father's profound impact as a teacher and mentor. From navigating school lessons to more intimate conversations about womanhood, her father stood as a guiding light, fostering independence and resilience.

Meanwhile, the actress plays the lead role of IAS Kavya Bansal in the show Khan, which airs on Sony.

