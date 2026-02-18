Washington DC [US], February 18 (ANI): Rapper Pitbull is setting his sights on a unique world record.

The 45-year-old music star announced that he plans to break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps during his upcoming performance at BST Hyde Park on July 10, according to People.

Also Read | Is Avneet Kaur Dating Raghav Sharma? Actress' Deleted Valentine's Day Post Sparks Relationship Speculations.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Give Me Everything' hitmaker encouraged fans to don bald caps for the London show, turning the concert into an official world record attempt.

"Every time you put on that bald cap... you know you're about to have the TIME OF YOUR LIVES! Daleee," he wrote in the caption.

Also Read | 'Splitsvilla 16': Himanshu Arora SLAMS Akanksha Choudhary Over Her Cringe Reaction to His Shirtless Photo, Calls Out Hypocrisy (View Post).

BST Hyde Park also confirmed the attempt with a graphic post, stating that the event aims to secure a Guinness World Record. "It's official. Let's make history," the venue shared.

In a statement obtained by Rolling Stone, Pitbull expressed gratitude to his fans for embracing the idea.

"Let me tell you how I feel about all the bald-e's that's gonna be putting it down. I just wanna let y'all know that every time you put on that bald cap, you know you're about to have the time of your lives," he said, according to People.

"I appreciate the love, I appreciate the commitment, I appreciate the support and more than anything, I just want to say thank you," he added.

The idea appears to stem from a viral trend in which fans attend his concerts dressed as him, sporting goatees, sunglasses, white button-down shirts and bald caps. Speaking last June, Pitbull reflected on the phenomenon.

"Every time I'm at a show, I let them know that when you put on a bald cap, I hope you're ready to have the time of your lives -- it feels deeper than just music," he said, according to People.

"It's the ultimate trophy to be able to go on stage and see all the hard work that you put into the music. I've been in the game for 25 years and to see every demographic, everybody dressing up at the shows is priceless."

The London concert will feature Kesha as a special guest. The two previously collaborated on the 2013 hit 'Timber.'

According to the BST Hyde Park website, additional supporting acts will be announced later.

Pitbull is also gearing up for his 'I'm Back Tour' alongside Lil Jon, which kicks off on May 14 and runs through September, according to People. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)