Mumbai, April 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his grief over the death of the legendary filmmaker and actor Manoj Kumar, who passed away on Friday morning, April 4. In a letter addressed to Kumar's wife, Shashi Gowami, the PM remembered meeting the legendary actor and also praised his contribution to Indian cinema and patriotism.

The letter, written in Hindi, read, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. My condolences are with his family and well-wishers during this difficult time. The legendary actor and filmmaker showcased the pride of India in a powerful way through his films. Many of his movies helped strengthen the feeling of patriotism among the people."

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Manoj Kumar in Letter to His Family

PM Narendra Modi writes a letter to Shashi Goswami (Manoj Kumar's wife) on the demise of veteran actor Manoj Kumar pic.twitter.com/fzXsbIgEKW — IANS (@ians_india) April 8, 2025

"The songs from his films, based on Indian culture and values, express love and dedication towards the country, and people will always remember and sing them. I will always remember my meetings and thoughtful conversations with Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. His work will continue to inspire generations to work for the country and society. His passing is a huge loss to the film world," the letter further read.

The legendary actor and filmmaker passed away at 4:03 a.m. on April 4 at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), Kumar became an iconic figure in Indian cinema, especially in the 1960s and 1970s. The actor was affectionately known as "Bharat Kumar" for his iconic roles in patriotic films such as Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Shaheed.

In addition to his acting career, Kumar made significant contributions as a director and producer. His directorial debut Upkar (1967) won the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film.Other successful films directed by him include Purab Aur Paschim (1970) and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974), both of which were major successes, both critically and commercially.

